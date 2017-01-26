Woman accused of fatally backing over husband with truck

GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) — Police say a woman backed over her husband with a pickup truck, killing him.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune (http://bit.ly/2kwdYIs) reports that Jefferson Parish arrest records show 46-year-old Sherry Pruitt, of Grand Isle, is charged with vehicular homicide, driving without a license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

According to Grand Isle police, a witness says Pruitt backed over Buddy Lowe while driving a pickup truck on Jan. 21. Authorities say Lowe was unresponsive when they arrived at the scene and he was later pronounced dead.

Police say Pruitt told officers she did not have a driver's license. Upon her arrest, she was taken to a hospital for a toxicology test due to concerns of a possible overdose.

A judge Wednesday set an approximately $26,000 bond for Pruitt, who is currently in custody.

