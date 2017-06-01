West Larose Vertical Lift Bridge to remain closed through July

LAROSE, La. – The West Larose Vertical Lift Bridge on LA 1 crossing the Intracoastal Canal Waterway in Larose, LA will remain closed continuously to vehicular traffic through 5:00 pm Friday, July 28.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LA DOTD), This extension to the current closure is necessary for crews to remove and replace bridge lift span structural steel and tower bearings, remove and replace bridge guardrail, placement of epoxy concrete overlay on approaches and lift span, and installation of traffic striping and pavement markings. This is a 24-hour/day closure. Closures are subject to change due to weather conditions.

Alternate route(s) are as follows:

Northbound: La. 1 across the New Larose Vertical Lift Bridge to La. 308 north

Southbound: La. 1 across the Belle Vue Swing Bridge (La. 3220) south of Lockport or the T-Bois Vertical Lift Bridge just north of Larose to La. 308 south.

The $24.1 million project is designed to extend the life of the existing structure and is estimated for completion in fall 2017. The contractor is C.E.C., Inc.

All planned construction activities may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather or special events. DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to drive with caution through this and other highway work zones. Also, be alert for the presence of construction workers and equipment.