 

Your Community Newspaper - Larose, LA

Serving Raceland, Gheens, Lockport, Valentine, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Golden Meadow, Leeville, & Grand Isle

Menu

Sunday, December 18, 2016

Wednesday, December 21, 2016



Share This Article:

West Larose Vertical Lift Bridge to close for extended time

West Larose Vertical Lift Bridge to close for extended time

The West Larose Vertical Lift Bridge on LA 1 crossing the Intracoastal Canal Waterway in Larose, will be closed continuously to vehicular traffic beginning at 7:00 a.m. Thursday, December 8 to 5:00 p.m. Friday, December 23.

This closure is necessary for crews and equipment to install new movable traffic barrier components and machinery. This is a 24-hour/day closure.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Posted on Tue, December 6, 2016 by The Lafourche Gazette