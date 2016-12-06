West Larose Vertical Lift Bridge to close for extended time

The West Larose Vertical Lift Bridge on LA 1 crossing the Intracoastal Canal Waterway in Larose, will be closed continuously to vehicular traffic beginning at 7:00 a.m. Thursday, December 8 to 5:00 p.m. Friday, December 23.

This closure is necessary for crews and equipment to install new movable traffic barrier components and machinery. This is a 24-hour/day closure.

