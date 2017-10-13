West Larose Vertical Lift Bridge on LA 1 to close for three weeks

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the West Larose Vertical Lift Bridge on LA 1 (crossing the Intracoastal Canal) will be closed to vehicular traffic from 7:00 a.m. Monday, October 16 to 5:00 p.m. Friday, November 3, so work crews can place epoxy-urethane overlay on the concrete approaches, place permanent traffic striping, and replace air buffer strike plates.

The closure will be continuous, affecting all vehicular traffic 24-hours, daily.

The $24.1 million project is designed to extend the life of the existing structure and is estimated for completion in early winter 2018.

With the upcoming closure of the Larose Lift Bridge, Lafourche Parish Government, with the approval of the U.S. Coast Guard, will enforce a curfew on the T-Bois Bridge (no marine traffic), from Monday to Friday from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.