Wade announces candidacy for 4th District Justice of the Peace





Galliano resident Martin Wade is announcing his intent to run for the 4th District Justice of the Peace seat in the following statement:

I, Martin D. Wade, 16358 West Ave “A” Street, Galliano, LA am announcing my candidacy for the Position of the 4th District Justice of the Peace in the Tenth Ward of Lafourche Parish.

With the sad passing of our beloved Ms. Lois Gautreaux, we have lost a good and noble public servant as Justice of the Peace. I would like your kind consideration to try to fill the void left in the office of Justice of the Peace. I have lived my whole adult life in the Tenth Ward of Lafourche Parish.

I live in Galliano and I am married to Tunisia Guidry Wade for the past 38 years. We are the proud parents of Pershing Wade, who lightens up our life. I am a husband, father and am running as Libertarian, The Party of Principal, a believer in minimum government, maximum freedom and staunch supporter of Second Amendment Right to bear arms.

I am a parishioner of St. Joseph's in Galliano, a Knight of Columbus, Fourth Degree St. Pius X assembly. I am active in the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) as a Technical Support person.

I am seeking the Position of Justice of the Peace to better serve the residents of the Tenth Ward of Lafourche Parish with a responsive role as a team player in serving the public. I will place the Court on the Internet with forms and information available at all times, with lines of communication to serve the public to reach the court at all times.

The Justice of the Peace Court, District 4 which serves the whole of the Tenth Ward from the Intracoastal Waterway to Port Fourchon as a vital part of our local government and serves as the first point of contact for the Judicial System for most people.

The Justice of the Peace is usually that first contact for the public, especially when a problem arises. I would appreciate the opportunity to serve as your Justice of the Peace,

I have over 35 years experience as a Notary Public in Lafourche and Jefferson Parishes, commissioned in 1982, graduated from Nicholls State University in 1982 and worked for Exxon for 29 years, retired, then working for over 9 years for Island Operating Company in their Government Compliance Dept. dealing with regulatory issues.

My life experiences will help and assist me to serve the public as a servant. I am ready to meet the challenges and to tackle any problems facing the court. Please feel free to call upon me at 985-691-2175. I humbly ask for your vote, prayers, assistance and support to allow me to serve you as Justice of the Peace.