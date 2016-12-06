Voters will decide on next U.S. senator in Saturday’s election

Lockport mayor seat, along with tax proposals and term limits on most ballots

On Saturday, December 10, voters in Lafourche Parish will be asked to decide several important state and local issues.

At the top of the ballot is the competition for a U.S. Senate seat, which is open because Republican David Vitter decided against running for re-election. The race was whittled from 24 candidates in the November primary to two, Democrat Foster Campbell and Republican John Kennedy. Both men have been in public office for decades.

Locally, voters in the town of Lockport will decide on who will serve as mayor between Edward “Coach Ed” Reinhardt, (D) and Craig Rogers, (R). In a very tight primary election, Reinhardt received 49 percent of the vote to Rogers’ 48 percent.

Also to be settled are several measures for property tax renewals and for term limits for certain parish officials.

A parishwide millage continuation to fund services administered by the Council on Aging, Inc./Area Agency on Aging—2 mills on all property subject to taxation within the Parish—will be on the December 10 docket.

The 2 mills garner an estimated $2 million yearly for a period of 10 years beginning in 2018.

Council on Aging Executive Director Charlene Rodriguez says her $3 million yearly budget for services to the elderly such as meal delivery, transportation, home services, utility bill assistance, and a senior center for clients could not be accomplished without the millage renewal.

"We serve a lot of homebound clients who cannot do for themselves, so we're trying to keep the clients out of the nursing home and as independent as possible," she said.

If the renewal fails, said Rodriguez, the agency would likely have to cancel some services.

Residents of the town of Golden Meadow will be offered an opportunity to vote for renewal of two taxes of 5.09 mills each, to begin in 2017 and run until 2026, for levees and drainage.

Finally, all voters will be asked to decide if the Home Rule Charter should be amended to limit the number of terms a Parish President and Council members may serve.

The council approved putting the measure on the ballot in an 8-1 vote in August. Aaron “Bo” Melvin and Corey Perrillioux, both first-term councilmen, proposed the measure.

The sole vote against putting the issue on the ballot came from 33-year council veteran Daniel Lorraine of south Lafourche, who said recently that if the measure passes he would continue fighting it.

Amendment 1 would change the Charter to limit the Parish President from being a candidate for re-election for the term immediately following his/her second term as President.

Amendment 2 would change the Charter to limit a Council member from being a candidate for re-election for the term immediately following his/her third consecutive term as Council member.

They would take effect with the 2020-2023 terms.

The polls will be open on Election Day, Saturday, Dec. 10, from 7 a.m. through 8 p.m.

Visit geauxvote.com for information.

View sample ballots at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/Ballot/Index?uid=30&load=SideBallot