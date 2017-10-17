Voters approve three constitutional amendments

Louisiana voters approved two state constitutional amendments dealing with property tax exemptions and one to dedicate money from any new gasoline tax to transportation and infrastructure.

Here are the complete but unofficial results of Saturday’s elections:

AMENDMENT 1 — Passed

This amendment adds property tax exemption for projects under construction. The exemption applies to commercial and residential sites.

According to the nonpartisan Council for a Better Louisiana, new construction has traditionally been exempt from property taxes until work is completed. However, the state Constitution was previously silent on the issue, the council says.

Statewide: Voters cast 266,133 ballots (66 percent) in favor and 139,549 (34 percent) against. Of the state’s almost 3 million voters, 13.6 percent cast ballots on the measure.

Lafourche: Parish voters passed the measure 5,920 (71 percent) to 2,449 (29 percent). About 14.3 percent of the parish’s 58,502 voters cast ballots.

AMENDMENT 2 — Passed

This amendment adds a property tax exemption for surviving spouses of first responders killed in the line of duty.

It adds certain groups – volunteer firefighters, emergency medical responders, technicians and paramedics – to an amendment passed last year.