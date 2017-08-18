Voter Registration Week observed with events planned throughout the week





If you want to register to vote or update your information, you’ll have your chance this week.

The annual Voter Registration Week will be observed statewide from Aug. 21-25.

Local registrars’ offices will share options for casting ballots, provide information on becoming a poll worker and take requests for absentee ballots.

To vote in the Oct. 14 election, you must register by Sept. 13 in person or by mail, or by Sept. 23 at geauxvote.com.

“Registering to vote is a right we should all cherish, and we’ve made it quick and easy to do so,” Secretary of State Tom Schedler said in a news release. “While this year is a slow election cycle for many communities, Louisiana will be electing a state treasurer this fall as well as hosting many local elections, propositions and constitutional amendments on the ballot.”

The Lafourche registrar’s office will demonstrate how to use voting machines at its warehouse in Thibodaux and at its Galliano location, Chief Deputy Registrar Jackie Aucoin said.

Employees will also drop by South Lafourche High School on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and Central Lafourche High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, to talk to students.

Local events and locations include:

- Aug. 21: 9:30 a.m. to noon, voting machine warehouse, 1450 Tiger Drive, Thibodaux; 10 a.m. to noon, South Lafourche Library, 16241 E. Main St., Galliano.

- Aug. 22: 1 to 3:30 p.m., Choctaw Library, 1887 Choctaw Road; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Mathews Government Complex, 4876 La. 1.

- Aug. 23: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Registrar of Voters’ Office, 307 W. Fourth St., Thibodaux.

- Aug. 24: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Nicholls State University Student Union.

- Aug. 25: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Registrar of Voters’ Office, 16241 E. Main St., B-23, Galliano.