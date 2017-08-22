Volunteers needed for International Coastal Cleanup on Elmer’s Island





The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, in partnership with the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary and Nicholls State University, are hosting a beach cleanup at Elmer’s Island on Saturday, September 16, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The event is being held in coordination with International Coastal Cleanup and National Estuaries Week.

Volunteers will track all of the trash collected. This citizen science data provides insight into others ways to tackle the enormous and growing problem of shoreline pollution. Locally, volunteers are projected to clean approximately 2.5 miles of shoreline on Elmer’s Island.

Interested volunteers are required to pre-register.

Water will be supplied, but participants are asked to bring refillable water bottles to reduce trash. Snacks and lunch will also be provided.

For event information, contact Alma Robichaux at alma@btnep.org or (985) 447-0868. For information or to sponsor an event on Elmer’s Island, contact Julia Lightner at jlightner@wlf.la.gov or (504) 286-4041.