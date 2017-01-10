Visiting the city? Take note: New Orleans to activate new traffic cameras Monday

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu's administration says 55 new traffic cameras will begin photographing and fining speeders on Monday.

The revenue from the controversial cameras will be used to help close budget gaps in 2017, although Landrieu has said that's not the point of the cameras. All of the cameras are being deployed in school zones to help catch drivers who fail to slow down to fewer than 10 miles over the posted speed limit during school zone times.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports 10 of the cameras will be mobile devices that can be moved around the city to supplement New Orleans police traffic enforcement efforts. The rest will be permanently fixed near schools.

The city is expected to collect $24 million from an expanded program that is projected to generate $16 million this year.

