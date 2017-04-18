Violence erupts when victim jokes about suspect’s dance moves





Cole Rodriguez, 34, of Raceland, was arrested and charged with Domestic Abuse Battery, Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence, and Battery of a Police Officer.

On Saturday night, April 15th, at approximately 9:46 p.m., Rodriguez was at a bar in the 700 Block of St. Mary Street dancing on the dance floor.

While dancing, the victim, who Rodriguez had been in and out of a relationship with for the past 21 years, began joking about the way he was dancing. Rodriguez took offense and ended up hitting the victim multiple times before the victim struck him in the face before being split apart by bar patrons.

Police arrived and took Rodriguez into custody. While in the rear of the police unit, Rodriguez began kicking the back door and window of the unit while yelling slurs towards the officer.

Once at the jail, Rodriguez kicked an officer and spit bloody saliva on him. Rodriguez was eventually removed from the unit, but not before earning two additional charges.

He is being held at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on a $7,500 bond.