VA New Orleans Medical Center begins treating patients

New Orleans, LA – The Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System's new medical center, a 1.7 million-square-foot facility that replaces critical medical infrastructure irreparably damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, began the intensive activation of all of its outpatient services Monday.

The new VA Veterans medical center will deliver patient-centered care to serve Veterans’ changing medical, surgical and quality-of-life needs.

Located on a 34-acre campus adjacent to the new University Medical Center New Orleans, Louisiana State University Health Science Center and Tulane Medical Center, the new VA Veterans medical center is part of an expanding medical district on the edge of the central business district in New Orleans.

