Upside Downs awards scholarships





Upside Downs has selected six students enrolled in the Bridge to Independence program at Nicholls State University to be recipients of scholarships, each totaling $1,000.

This is the first year that Upside Downs is offering this scholarship in an effort to help individuals with Down Syndrome pursue their education goals.

The recipients of the scholarship are Mary Szush (Thibodaux), Caroline Owens (Morgan City), Paige Faucheaux (Lutcher), Sean Adams (Larose), Hope Dempster (Thibodaux), and Carly Adydan (Morgan City).

Each of the recipients were required to submit an application packet, most of which they completed independently.

Beau Brooks, President of Upside Downs, said, “We are so lucky to have a program like Bridge to Independence so close to home. Our scholarships will provide individuals with Down Syndrome the opportunity to further develop skills that will lead to employment and independent living.”

The Bridge to Independence Program at Nicholls State University allows students with intellectual disabilities or Autism Spectrum Disorder to have the opportunity to enjoy the full college experience while also developing leadership and social skills needed to start their future careers.

Sean Adams, one of the recipients, said, “This scholarship will help my parents provide my living expenses. I know that God planned this path for me, and generous donations from organizations like Upside Downs help me walk this path. Living on my own makes me grown in my independence skills,” said Adams. “I learn everyday more things I can do on my own.”

These scholarships will go toward tuition, books, supplies, or other things needed to enrich the students’ experience within the Bridge program. By offering these scholarships, Upside Downs hopes to further the organization’s belief that “anything is possible with Down Syndrome!”