Updates on local bridge work, upcoming closures

Work should be concluded on the Galliano Bridge (near the St. Joseph Catholic Church) within a month, according to a spokesman with the Lafourche Parish Government Public Works Department, weather permitting.

News on the Valentine Bridge, however, is not as encouraging. The antiquated structure is in major need of repair and Parish Government is in the process of getting estimates on the work needed to be done and finding the financing to do it.

This bridge will be out indefinitely.

The West Larose Vertical Lift Bridge on LA 1, crossing the Intracoastal Canal Waterway in Larose, will be closed continuously to vehicular traffic from 7:00 a.m. Monday, March 27 to 5:00 p.m. Friday, May 26.

This is a 24-hour/day closure that is necessary for crews and equipment to remove and replace bridge machinery, structural steel members, electric motors, control center and switchboard.

The $24.1 million project is designed to extend the life of the existing bridge structure and is estimated for completion in the fall.