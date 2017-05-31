Unrestrained Mother and Two Children Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

Larose – Shortly after 12:00 pm on May 30, Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on LA 3235 near LA 3161. The crash claimed the life of 39 year old Carmen Valle of Galliano and her two children, 5 year old son Christopher Valle and 4 year old daughter Valeria Valle.

The preliminary investigation revealed Valle was traveling north in the outside lane of LA 3235 in a 1997 Ford F-150. For reasons still under investigation, Valle lost control of her vehicle and it began to travel west through the median. The F-150 then entered the southbound lanes of LA 3235, and was struck on the passenger side by a 2018 International box truck being driven by 51 year old Rodney Washington of Baton Rouge.

Valle was not restrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from her vehicle. She suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office. Her children were also unrestrained, and Christopher was ejected after impact. He was transported to Lady of the Sea General Hospital by Lafourche Ambulance Service and then transferred to University Hospital in New Orleans by Acadian Ambulance Air Med with critical injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by hospital staff. Valeria was trapped inside of the vehicle and had to be extricated. She was transported to Lady of the Sea General Hospital by Lafourche Ambulance Service where she also succumbed to her injuries.

Washington was properly restrained at the time of the crash and was not injured. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash; however, standard toxicology tests are pending on the part of Valle. Washington voluntarily submitted to a breath test showing no alcohol present.

Troopers wish to remind everyone that children depend on adults to make the critical decision of making sure they are safe in a child seat. Troop C and many other law enforcement agencies are available to assist with the proper installation and fitting of children in child restraint systems. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.