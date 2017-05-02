United raising limit on payments to bumped flyers to $10,000

DALLAS (AP) — United Airlines says it will raise the limit — to $10,000 — on payments to customers who give up seats on oversold flights and will increase training for employees as it deals with fallout from the video of a passenger being violently dragged from his seat.

United is also vowing to reduce, but not eliminate, overbooking — the selling of more tickets than there are seats on the plane.

The airline made the promises last week as it released a report detailing mistakes that led to the April 9 incident on a United Express plane in Chicago.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

Raising the limit on compensation to $10,000 for customers who give up their seats started Friday. That is a maximum — it's unclear how many, if any, passengers would see that much. The current limit is $1,350.

Copyright 2017* Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.