Unattended purse stolen outside Cut Off department store

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for stealing a purse left unattended in a shopping cart outside a Cut Off Department store last week.



At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 18, a woman exited the department store and placed items she had purchased into her vehicle. She then drove away leaving her purse unattended in the shopping cart.

She returned a few minutes later to find her purse was no longer present. The small purse was black and gray in color with small squares which contained the letter “G.”

A surveillance camera captured an image of the suspect who is believed to be a white female driving a dark green SUV.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or who may have information on this crime is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.