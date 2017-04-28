Two Tenth Ward boat launches to see improvements





Measures passed at Tuesday’s Lafourche Parish Council public meeting will improve two boat launches in Ward 10 of the parish, and provide for the purchase of another.

The council voted on two resolutions to enter into agreements to do repair work and eliminate some congestion at the Golden Meadow Boat Launch, approving a contract between Picciola and Associates for engineering services for the project and accepting the low bid of $16,077 to do the repairs.

According to the engineer, Joe Picciola, the repairs include improving washouts at the end of the launch ramps and constructing additional dock space away from the immediate launch area.

The work will be performed by SBL Construction, LLC, of Golden Meadow.

The Leeville Boat Launch will finally see the construction of the long-awaited pavilion and fishing pier, beginning on May 1 at which time Thomassie Construction of Thibodaux will begin preliminary excavation and driving pilings.

The pier and pavilion systems will show up during that time and full-blown construction will take place within two weeks of the May beginning, said Councilman Daniel Lorraine.

“It’s been a long, hard-fought battle to get this,” he said.

Finally, an ordinance authorizing the purchase of the Mercer Boat Launch and properties located on the Delta Farms Road for $310,000 was set to be voted on by the Council but deferred again pending further discussion with the South Lafourche Levee District (SLLD).

SLLD owns a right-of-way within the launch area along the floodwall that extends from the Intracoastal Waterway to the Delta Farms Road.

SLLD General Manager Windell Curole said that his board and the parish must agree on certain conditions which protect the levee district, such as SLLD’s ability to access the launch during certain emergencies, but sees no major problems which might block an agreement.

“Because it is a public boat launch with public benefits, the SLLD board will gladly turn over surface rights. We want to work with the parish to help make it a first-class launch,” said Curole.

Discussion will take place at the next SLLD public meeting in May.

The ordinance was deferred until the council’s May 23 meeting.