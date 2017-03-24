Two students charged with possession of a B.B. gun at a Raceland School

Two male juveniles have been charged after they were found in possession of a B.B. gun at an elementary school Tuesday.

Through investigation, deputies learned a 12-year-old boy brought the B.B. gun to Raceland Upper Elementary School and gave it to an 11-year-old boy inside a classroom.

At one point, the gun fell to the floor of the classroom and was observed by a school administrator who seized the gun and contacted a school resource officer.

Following an investigation, both juveniles were charged with violating Louisiana R.S. 14:95.2 which prohibits carrying a dangerous weapon onto school property. The juveniles were then released to the custody of their respective parents.

Sheriff Craig Webre cautions students and parents about B.B. guns and similar replica firearms.

“We hope this incident serves as a reminder to students that any guns, even B.B. guns, are absolutely not allowed at school,” said Sheriff Webre. “Moreover, we strongly caution children and parents alike who have B.B. or pellet guns, such as the one in this incident, which are made to replicate actual firearms. When facing someone brandishing one of these guns, law enforcement officers will most often not have the time or ability to distinguish one of these from an actual firearm and will treat the situation as though there is a real firearm present. It is imperative that any gun of this nature be easily distinguishable from a real firearm.”