Sunday, January 29, 2017

Wednesday, February 1, 2017



Two Louisiana metro areas in nation’s top ten who depend most on exports

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is threatening to rip up trade agreements and slap taxes on Chinese and Mexican goods, raising the risk of a trade war.

Which American communities would have the most to lose? The Brookings Institution's Metropolitan Policy Program ranked U.S. metro areas by their exports as a percentage of their local gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic output.

Columbus, Indiana, home of engine maker Cummins Inc., ranks No. 1.

The numbers don't show which communities are most exposed to trade with Mexico or China, but do suggest which local economies depend most on foreign markets.

Here are the top 10:

Columbus, Indiana:

50.6 percent

Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas:

40.0 percent

Lake Charles, Louisiana:

36.9 percent

Elkhart-Goshen, Indiana:

34.5 percent

Kokomo, Indiana:

34.1 percent

Lafayette-West Lafayette, Indiana:

30.9 percent

Decatur, Alabama:

29.1 percent

Fond du Lac, Wisconsin:

25.1 percent

Baton Rouge, Louisiana:

24.3 percent

Spartanburg, South Carolina:

24.1 percent

Source: Brookings analysis of data from the Commerce Department; Labor Department; Moody's Analytics; Internal Revenue Service; Energy Information Agency; NAFSA: Association of International Educators; Sabre

Posted on Tue, January 31, 2017 by Associated Press