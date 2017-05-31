Two in Custody, One Sought in Bayou Blue Armed Robbery

Two people have been arrested and one is being sought in connection with an armed robbery which occurred on Monday in Bayou Blue.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Deputies arrested Justin Housend (age 25) and Jadelin Cheramie (age 17), both of Raceland, on Tuesday, and a warrant has been issued for Zachery Poindexter (age 21) of Raceland.

On Monday, May 29, deputies responded to a call of an armed robbery which occurred at a Bayou Blue apartment at around 10:30 a.m. that morning. Through investigation, deputies learned Cheramie had contacted a man, with whom she was familiar, and asked to stop by his apartment to use the restroom. The man agreed, and Cheramie arrived and entered the restroom. Moments later, Poindexter and Housend entered the apartment, and one of the men allegedly pointed a gun at the man and demanded money. They both reportedly punched the victim in the head and torso. When Cheramie emerged from the restroom, she did not intervene. Poindexter, Housend and Cheramie stole several hundred dollars and other items before fleeing the scene together.

Investigators obtained a description of the vehicle in which the three suspects fled the scene. On Tuesday, May 30, deputies discovered the vehicle traveling in Raceland and initiated a traffic stop. Housend and Cheramie were taken into custody, and during questioning, both admitted to their roles in the crime. They were transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux where each was booked with Armed Robbery. Housend’s bond is set at $150,000, and Cheramie’s bond is set at $100,000.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Zachery Poindexter in connection with the armed robbery. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.