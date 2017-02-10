Two Arrested for Attempting to Burglarize Vehicles in Lockport

Russell Lebouef, 37, and Jamie Wicher, 30, was arrested for their involvements in a series of attempted vehicle burglaries on Karen Drive in Lockport.

Deputies began investigating a series of attempted vehicle burglaries on the morning of January 28, 2017. Through investigation, deputies learned a male and female subject attempted to burglarize several vehicles parked at residences on Karen Drive in Lockport by lifting door handles. The female suspect found one vehicle was unlocked and entered the vehicle before leaving the scene. Through investigation, deputies developed Russell Lebouef and Jamie Wicher as suspects in the crime. Deputies made contact with both suspects, and both admitted to involvement in the crimes. Lebouef and Wicher were both arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center for booking.

Russell Lebouef was charged with five counts of Attempted Simple Burglary of a Motor Vehicle and one count of Criminal Trespassing. His bond was set at $25,500, and he is also being held for Louisiana Probation and Parole due to a parole violation.

Wicher was charged with four counts of Attempted Simple Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, as well as a single count each of Simple Burglary of a Motor Vehicle and Criminal Trespassing. Wicher was additionally booked on an outstanding warrant for Contempt of Court. She was released Monday evening after posting $5,200 bond.