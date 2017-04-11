Two arrested for attempted murder in Larose shooting

Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place in Larose on April 4.

Laquindin Randle, 20, and Travonta Caine, 21, both of Larose, have been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder in the incident.

At around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a shooting in the Larose area where a bullet grazed a male subject in the head. The victim was airlifted to University Hospital in New Orleans where he was treated and released that same day.

Detectives discovered the male victim was traveling as a passenger in a vehicle driven by a woman. As they rode down East 23rd Street in Larose, two male subjects, one of whom was armed with a handgun, approached the vehicle and ordered them to get out. The male and female were then forcefully removed from the vehicle, and one of the male suspects allegedly punched the male victim.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot, and one of them allegedly fired two rounds back at the male victim, one of which grazed his head.

Through investigation, detectives developed Laquindin Randle and Travonta Caine as suspects in the incident and obtained arrest warrants. On Saturday, April 8, Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office detectives learned of Randle’s whereabouts in St. John the Baptist Parish and worked with deputies there to arrest him. He was transferred to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center where he was booked per the aforementioned warrant for Attempted First Degree Murder. His bond is set at $100,000.

Then, on Monday, April 10, Caine turned himself over to detectives. He was also arrested for First Degree Murder, and his bond is also set at $100,000.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing, and detectives say additional charges are possible.