Trial delayed in 2013 Larose double homicide

The trial has been delayed for the third suspect in a 2013 Larose double homicide.

Jerrard Major Sr., 38, was scheduled for trial Oct. 17 in the shootings of Nikki Landry, 41, of Larose, and her acquaintance, Harry Lefort, 54, of Cut Off. Their bodies were found Sept. 22, 2013, in Landry’s apartment.

Major is now set for trial Jan. 23.

New Orleans attorney John Thomas had filed a motion to suppress Major’s police statement, alleging a mental disability, but a hearing has not yet been held.

Doctors have determined Major is competent to stand trial, but Thomas requested an evaluation to determine if he was competent at the time of his statement. He asked for money from the Louisiana Public Defender Board to hire a forensic psychologist.

“The basis for the motion to suppress statements is that Jerrard Major lacks the intellectual capacity to make a knowing, intelligent and voluntary waiver of his right to remain silent,” Thomas wrote. “Because of his preexisting mental limitations, Mr. Major was easily tricked into implicating himself in a double homicide for which he bears no responsibility. He was told details of the crime then told that he could go home if he said he was there.”

Prosecutors said Toronzo Thompkins, 38, ordered the killing of Landry, a confidential informant who was to testify in his cocaine distribution trial.

A jury on Jan. 27 convicted Thompkins’ son, Traveyon Blackledge, 22, of two counts of second-degree murder.

On May 26, a jury convicted Thompkins of second-degree murder in Landry’s death and negligent homicide in Lefort’s.

