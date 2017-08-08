Toups present at school board meeting





In the article titled “School Board rejects size reduction” published in the Sunday, August 6 edition of the Lafourche Gazette, it was stated that interim school board member Raymond Toups was absent from the meeting.

Toups was indeed present at the meeting and fully prepared to participate when he was asked not to by Superintendent Jo Ann Matthews due to conflicting information received between the Secretary of State’s office and the local school board attorney’s office.

Not wanting to cause any conflict, Toups elected not to participate in the meeting as a board member and instead observe the meeting as an audience member.

In May, the School Board appointed Toups as a replacement for the Raceland-area District 8 school board seat vacated by former board member Ronald Pere who resigned in May because he and his wife were moving to an assisted-living facility outside the Raceland-area district.

When no one signed up to run for the position in the upcoming October 14 election, the board called a special election for March 24, 2018.

Toups, who served on the board from 1974-80 and also serves on the boards for Recreation District 2 and Water District 1, said he fully intends to run for the seat next year.

The winner of next year’s election will serve the rest of Pere’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2018.