Three men arrested for Storage Facility Burglaries in Lockport





Three men were arrested for several burglaries at a self-storage facility and a theft at a Lockport residence. Jessie Lemaire (age 34), Jason Landry Sr. (age 48), and his son, Jason Landry Jr. (age 25), all of Lockport, each face charges in the cases.

On Monday, October 23, deputies responded to a complaint at a self-storage facility in Lockport. Upon arrival, deputies learned locks to several storage units had been cut. Later in the week, the self-storage facility owners reported two more instances where locks had been cut. Through investigation, deputies developed Jessie Lemaire, Jason Landry Sr., and Jason Landry Jr. as suspects in the case.

On Saturday, October 28, deputies made contact with the three individuals, and they were questioned in reference to the case. Investigators learned Lemaire and Jason Landry Sr. went to the storage facility on two occasions that week, with Jason Landry Jr. going with them on a third trip. Each time, the men were involved in burglarizing several storage units, and detectives located stolen property at Landry’s residence.

Meanwhile, Lockport Police officers had responded to a theft complaint earlier that day in which Jason Landry Sr. and Jr. were suspected of having stolen power tools from a Lockport resident. The stolen tools were located in the vehicle Jason Landry Sr. was driving.

All three men were arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux. Jason Landry Sr. was booked on 21 counts of Simple Burglary and one count of Theft, and his bond is set at $75,000. Jason Landry Jr. was booked on 15 counts of Simple Burglary and one count of Theft, and his bond is set at $50,000. Jessie Lemaire was booked on 21 counts of Simple Burglary, and his bond is set at $50,000.