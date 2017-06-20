Three killed in one-vehicle accident in Cut Off

Shortly after 5:30 this morning, Troopers from Troop C were notified a of single-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on LA 1 near West 57th Street. The crash took the lives of 23-year old Tyler Budd of Ormond, Fl., 34-year old Nordell Willis of Jacksonville, Fl., and 30-year old Marjorie Oldbear of Cut Off.

The investigation on scene revealed a 2012 Ford F-150 was being driven south on LA 1 at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford ran off of the roadway to the right, struck a concrete driveway, and began to roll several times before striking a tree.

All three occupants were unrestrained and ejected as a result of the crash. Each occupant sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office.

Troopers are investigating to determine who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. Evidence of alcohol involvement was located at the scene and toxicology reports are pending on each individual. This crash remains under investigation.