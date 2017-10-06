Three Charged In Armed Robbery





Three Charged in Early Morning Armed Robbery in Bayou Blue

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced three people have been arrested in connection to an early morning armed robbery in Bayou Blue. Troy Rogers (age 23) of Dulac, Brooke Adams (age 18) of Houma, and Paige Knight (age 27) of Theriot, all face charges in the incident.

At around 4:10 a.m. on Thursday, October 5, deputies responded to the Bayou Blue area in reference an armed robbery. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the female victim. The victim was reportedly standing in front of a residence on Lacroix Drive when a car pulled up. A man and two women, later identified as Rogers, Adams, and Knight, exited the vehicle and began beating on the victim. Rogers had a firearm, and the trio robbed the woman of cash and fled the area.

After identifying Rogers, Adams, and Knight as the suspects, deputies with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office located the suspects and detained them for questioning. Following questioning, detectives obtained warrants for the three individuals for the robbery.

Rogers, Adams, and Knight were all arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux. Each was charged with Armed Robbery. Rogers was additionally booked on an outstanding warrant for Contempt of Court. Rogers’ bond is set at $100,100. The bonds on Adams on Knight were set at $100,000 each.

NOTE: Due to technical issues, mug shots are not available at this time.