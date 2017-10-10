Three alleged child predators arrested, including suspected hands-on offender

BATON ROUGE, LA – Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has arrested three south Louisiana men on multiple charges of child exploitation, including molestation of a juvenile.



“The victimization of children should infuriate all of us and shake us to the core,” said AG Landry. “My office and I will keep doing all we can to bring justice to the despicable who prey upon our State’s most innocent.”

Arthur Thiel, 42 of Houma, was arrested on 150 counts of Possession of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children (under the age of 13), three counts of Distribution of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children, two counts of Production of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children, and two counts of Molestation of a Juvenile.

Thiel was arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Jail, as a fugitive from Lafourche Parish, following a joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Billiot, 49 of Morgan City, was arrested on 10 counts of Possession of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children (under the age of 13), five counts of Possession of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children, and one count of Distribution of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children. He

Billiot was booked into the St. Mary Parish Jail following a joint investigation between the LBI Cyber Crime Unit, HSI, the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office, and the Louisiana Probation and Parole, Thibodaux Field Office.

Colby Babin, 27 of Gheens, was arrested on one count of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children (under the age of 13).

Babin was booked into the Lafourche Parish Jail following a joint investigation between the LBI Cyber Crime Unit, HSI, and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“These arrests were made possible through partnership with local, state, and federal law enforcement leaders,” said AG Landry. “We will continue these collaborate efforts to make our communities safer.”

Landry is asking the public to call the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation at 800-256-4506 if they have information or concerns regarding any of these alleged perpetrators. Callers do not have to give their names.