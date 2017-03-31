Thibodaux Regional Medical Center announces Phase 2 of Wellness Center

Thibodaux Regional Medical Center announced Thursday its plans to construct Phase 2 of its state-of-the-art, innovative Wellness Center by adding outdoor facilities. The Wellness Center is the first of its kind in the state and among the finest in the nation and represents a significant investment in the health and wellness of the region.

“The community’s response to the Wellness Center and all its services and programs has been tremendous,” said Greg Stock, CEO, of Thibodaux Regional. “More than 5,000 people have joined our Fitness Center and are realizing the benefits.”

“Continuing our vision with Phase 2 further exemplifies the hospital’s leadership and continued commitment to the community,” added Stock. “The expansion will provide even more opportunities for people to improve their overall health and well-being.”

Phase 2 will be constructed behind the Wellness Center on the North Entrance side encompassing 17 acres of land. The $5M expansion project will feature 12 tennis courts, four sand volleyball courts, a football/multipurpose field, an 8-lane track, Pavilion, restrooms, concession area, play area and spray park for young children. The fields will further integrate services already located in the Wellness Center such as the Sports Medicine and Sports Performance Centers, Imaging Center, Rehabilitation Center, Aquatics Center and Fitness Center.

“Phase 2 expansion will also allow Thibodaux Regional to work with potential community partners in utilizing the facilities,” Stock continued. “For example, we currently are exploring opportunities to further enhance our partnership with Nicholls State University.”

Construction of Phase 2 is expected to begin this summer, and have an economic impact of $25M. It should be completed in 12 to 15 months.