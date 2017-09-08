Thibodaux murder suspect surrenders to deputies

A Thibodaux man wanted for the murder of 29-year-old Deeric Raymond, of Raceland, has surrendered to deputies.

Brhian Thomas (age 37) has been booked on a warrant for Second Degree Murder in the shooting death of Raymond which occurred early Monday morning.

At around 1:25 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, deputies responded to a shooting in Solar Trailer Park in Thibodaux. Upon arrival, deputies located Raymond sitting in a car with a gunshot wound on the right side of his torso. He was transported to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center for treatment where he passed away a short time later.

Through investigation, detectives learned Thomas and another man were involved in a physical altercation when Raymond attempted to intervene and break up the fight. After the two were separated, Thomas brandished a handgun and fired multiple rounds, one of which struck Raymond.

Thomas then fled the scene following the incident.

He turned himself in at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon, and was booked with one count of Second Degree Murder. His bond is set at $500,000.

Detectives say the investigation into the incident is continuing, and additional charges are possible.