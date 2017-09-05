Thibodaux man wanted in early morning shooting death of Raceland man





Detectives have obtained a warrant for Brhian Thomas, age 37, of Thibodaux for Second Degree Murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Deeric Raymond early Monday morning.

At around 1:25 a.m. on Monday, September 4, deputies responded to a shooting in Solar Trailer Park in Thibodaux. Upon arrival, deputies located Raymond sitting in a car with a gunshot wound on the right side of his torso. He was transported to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center for treatment where he passed away a short time later.

Through an investigation, detectives learned Thomas and another man were involved in a physical altercation when Raymond attempted to intervene and break up the fight. After the two were separated, Thomas brandished a handgun and fired multiple rounds, one of which struck Raymond. Thomas fled the scene, and investigators have been unable to make contact with him.

Anyone with any information on Thomas’s whereabouts, or any other information on this case, is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.

Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.