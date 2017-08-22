The Parr-Larose Pump Station completed ahead of schedule

The Parr-Larose Pump Station, located near Valentine, has been completed ahead of schedule and under budget, according to Lafourche Parish Government.

The pump station has the capacity to pump 140,000 gallons of water per minute, or 8.4 million gallons per hour with two featured 48-inch automated axial pumps with discharge pipes that sit above the levee.

The total investment for the pump station is an estimated $1.8 million. The project also finished about 30 days before the contract deadline and approximately $600,000 under budget.