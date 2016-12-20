Texas man arrested for child pornography

Thibodaux, LA – On December 15, Investigators from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations - Special Victims Unit arrested a Hitchcock, TX man after they learned that he was in possession of child pornography in Lafourche Parish.

Investigators arrested 64-year old Stephen E. Barber for charges related to the possession and distribution of images of child pornography.

In March of 2016, Investigators began an investigation into possible images indicative of child pornography on a computer in Galliano. As a result of the investigation, Barber admitted to using programs to search for images of child pornography at his workplace.

Investigators seized several electronic devices from Barber, and later located several files indicative of child pornography.

On November 16, an arrest warrant was issued charging Barber with 3 counts of LRS 14:81.1 – Pornography involving juveniles. Barber was located in Galveston, TX on December 5. He was placed under arrest on the warrant, and extradited back to Louisiana where he was booked on December 15 into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on the above listed charges.

The LSP Special Victims Unit, comprised of Troopers who work in partnership with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, was created to combat child exploitation and investigate child and adult sex trafficking and labor trafficking across Louisiana.

