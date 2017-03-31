Tenth Ward voters support levee district tax renewal

Tenth Ward voters overwhelmingly passed the millage renewal for the South Lafourche Levee District in the March 25 election by a vote of 688 for, or 90 percent, to only 74 against, or 10 percent against.

Only 762 votes were cast in the March 25 election, or 6.1 percent.

The Levee District was seeking to renew a 5-mill property tax “for the purpose of constructing and maintaining necessary levees, levee drainage, flood protection, hurricane flood protection and all other purposes incidental thereof.”

The millage, a renewal, will begin in 2018 and run for another 10 years.

SLLD estimates that the tax will generate an estimated $3,570,000 per year.

Only registered voters within the confines of the levee district were eligible to cast a vote.