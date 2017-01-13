T-Bois bridge and Leeville ramp scheduled for upcoming closures

The T-Bois Bridge, (crossing Bayou Lafourche, north Larose), will be closed to both vehicle and marine traffic on Tuesday, January 17, from 8:30 a.m. thru approximately 2:30 p.m.

The closure is necessary for crews to change a motor located at the top of the bridge.

This work had been put on hold while the Larose Lift Bridge was out of service.

Vehicle traffic may use the Belle View Bridge, (located approximately 12 miles to the north, since the Valentine Bridge is also out indefinitely), and the now opened Larose Lift Bridge crossing the Intracoastal Canal on Hwy. 1.

Also scheduled for vehicular traffic closure is the south connector bridge ramp from the JCT LA 1 (Mainline Bridge) to JCT “Old LA 1” in Leeville between 12:30 to 4 p.m. on January 21 and January 25.

The purpose for these closures is to allow Lafourche Parish Fire District No. 3 personnel to conduct training exercises. Alternate route around this bridge ramp closure is as follows: LA 1 (Mainline Bridge) south to JCT LA 3090; north on “Old LA 1”DOTD and the Lafourche Parish Fire District No. 3 appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution in the vicinity of the closure site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.