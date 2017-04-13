Serving Raceland, Gheens, Lockport, Valentine, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Golden Meadow, Leeville, & Grand Isle
Sunday, April 23, 2017
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating an incident that occurred at Raceland Pharmacy Express on Monday, April 10. Detectives obtained surveillance video which shows a white male subject ride up to the side of the building on a mountain bike. The subject then tampered with the air conditioning unit before fleeing. In doing so, the subject damaged the air conditioning unit. The incident occurred at around 10:25 p.m. on Monday. The suspect is a white male of medium build, and he was wearing a dark-colored t-shirt and shorts. Anyone who can identify the suspect in the video is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.