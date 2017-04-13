Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating an incident that occurred at Raceland Pharmacy Express on Monday, April 10. Detectives obtained surveillance video which shows a white male subject ride up to the side of the building on a mountain bike. The subject then tampered with the air conditioning unit before fleeing. In doing so, the subject damaged the air conditioning unit. The incident occurred at around 10:25 p.m. on Monday. The suspect is a white male of medium build, and he was wearing a dark-colored t-shirt and shorts. Anyone who can identify the suspect in the video is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.