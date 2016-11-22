Suspect drives car into convenience store during one of three overnight burglaries

As of press time Tuesday morning, a reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in connection to burglaries that occurred at three Larose businesses overnight.

Through investigation, deputies learned the suspect began committing the burglaries at around 1 a.m. on Monday, November 21.

The burglaries occurred at a daiquiri shop on West Main Street, and at a fire safety Services Company and a convenience store on East Main Street.

In the convenience store burglary, the suspect used his car to drive through the doors after unsuccessful attempts to break the glass on the doors. Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect as the crimes were in progress. The suspect stole merchandise and several hundred dollars during the burglaries.

The suspect is described as a slender black male, approximately 5’10” tall. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, light blue pants, and a Pittsburgh Steelers winter cap, and he was driving a dark-colored, late model Nissan Altima with the hubcaps removed.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify the suspect, or anyone with information related to these crimes, to contact Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433 or by texting "GIVEATIP" plus your message to 274637.

Tips can also be submitted using the TipSubmit Mobile application or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 in cash if the information given leads to an arrest.