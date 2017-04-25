Suspect Charged in Raceland Pharmacy Damage Due to Crime Stoppers Tip





Bart Howes, 33, of Raceland man has been charged for damaging an air conditioning unit at a Raceland pharmacy. Detectives received multiple anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region identifying Howes as the suspect.

The incident occurred at Raceland Pharmacy Express on Monday, April 10. Detectives obtained surveillance video, which showed a male subject, later identified as Howes, ride up to the side of the building on a bicycle. The video showed Howes tampering with the air conditioning unit before fleeing the scene. In doing so, he caused damage to the air conditioning unit.

Detectives made contact with Howes on Thursday, April 20, and he admitted to his involvement in the crime. He was issued a criminal summons for Simple Criminal Damage to Property.