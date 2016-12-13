Suspect Caught on Video Stealing from Raceland Residence

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a person who stole three fishing rod and reel combos from a carport at a residence in the 2000 block of LA Highway 1 in Raceland.

On October 23, 2016, detectives began investigating the theft after receiving a report from the homeowner. The rod and reel combos were stolen overnight sometime between the hours of 10 p.m. on October 22 and 4 a.m. on October 23. Surveillance cameras at the residence captured video of the crime.

Detectives are asking for help in solving this crime. The male suspect is believed to have been driving a silver 2007-2011 Toyota Camry SE. Anyone who can identify the suspect or anyone with any information on this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433 or by texting "GIVEATIP" plus your message to 274637.

Tips can also be submitted using the TipSubmit Mobile application or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 in cash if the information given leads to an arrest.