Store employee faces theft and drug charges

Zedd Wunstell, 31, of Golden Meadow was arrested on Thursday, March 16.

At around 4:15 p.m., deputies responded to a Cut Off department store in reference to a theft.

When deputies arrived, they learned surveillance cameras captured video of a store employee, Zedd Wunstell, stealing a tablet computer. Wunstell was subsequently detained by a store manager prior to deputies’ arrival.

Following the investigation, deputies took Wunstell into custody, and later found him to be in possession of eight clonazepam pills, eight diazepam pills, and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine.

Wunstell was charged with Possession of Clonazepam, Diazepam, and Methamphetamine, as well as Theft. He was transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux and booked accordingly. His bond is set at $5,000.