State: tornadoes hit at least 770 buildings

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness says early figures indicate that Tuesday's tornadoes damaged at least 730 homes and 40 buildings in five parishes.

Spokesman Mike Steele says assessment teams are still at work.

A news release says 638 houses, 32 apartments, 40 businesses and a school were damaged in Orleans Parish, 26 homes in Livingston Parish, 19 homes and a business in St. James Parish, 10 homes and two businesses in Ascension Parish and three homes in St. Tammany Parish.

It says twisters in Jefferson and Tangipahoa parishes didn't damage any homes.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu said Wednesday that as many as 5,100 New Orleans buildings may have been affected, with 300 destroyed and more than 600 seriously damaged.

Steele says he's not disputing Landrieu's numbers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.