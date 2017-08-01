State sales tax discount in effect Friday and Saturday

Back-to-school supplies, electronics, appliances and most other retail purchases are subject to reduced sales tax during the 2017 Louisiana Annual Sales Tax Holiday Friday, August 4 and Saturday, August 5.

During these two days, most purchases of tangible personal property are subject to only three percent state sales tax instead of the full five percent. The exemption applies to the first $250 of the purchase price of each eligible item.

For instance, state Department of Revenue spokesman Byron Henderson says someone buying a $2,500 flat-screen TV and a $2,500 refrigerator would pay 3 percent tax on each item, rather than 5 percent. That would work out $100 total savings.

The sales tax holiday does not apply to vehicles subject to title and license; meals prepared for consumption on premises or to-go; and taxable services such as hotel occupancy, laundry services, printing services, telecommunication services, the furnishing of cold storage space, leases or rentals of tangible personal property, repairs to tangible personal property, and admission to athletic, amusement, or recreational facilities or events

This sales tax reduction applies only to the state sales tax.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue reminds shoppers to retain receipts for back-to-school items such as supplies, uniforms, and equipment required by schools. These purchases may qualify for tax deductions on 2017 Louisiana Individual Income Tax Returns due May 15, 2018.

The deductions apply to educational expenses for public, private, parochial, and home schools. To claim the deductions, you must be able to claim the student as a dependent on your state individual income tax return, and you must provide documentation for the expenses.

For more information about the Louisiana School Tuition and Expense Tax Deductions, visit www.revenue.louisiana.gov/SchoolDeduction.