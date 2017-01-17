State Police report drop in holiday season crashes

Though there was a slight increase in fatalities, State Police Troop C saw a significant drop in crashes during the recent holiday season.

The troop's annual Zero for December campaign ran from Nov. 24 through Jan. 1.

During that time, Troop C reported 219 crashes without injuries, 117 with injuries and four with fatalities, Trooper First Class Jesse LaGrange said.

For the 2015 campaign, the troop reported 362 crashes without injuries, 131 with injuries and two with fatalities.

Troopers also made 91 DWI arrests during the most recent Zero for December campaign, LaGrange said. That's compared to 61 for the 2015 campaign.

Troop C covers Lafourche, Terrebonne and Assumption parishes and the west banks of St. James and St. John. Two of the fatal crashes for this campaign were in Assumption, and Lafourche and Terrebonne had one each.