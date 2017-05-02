State of emergency declared in Grand Isle

GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) — A state of emergency was declared for Grand Isle as a levee protecting the barrier island washed away.



Jefferson Parish leaders say they're trying to find a way to make repairs before the June 1 start of hurricane season.

WDSU-TV reported continued winds and storms over the weekend have beat on a half-mile portion of the levee on the western side of the island. It requires emergency repairs for the second year in a row.

Mayor David Camardelle says the state's Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and the parish are planning to cover the expected $2 million repair.

No homes were directly in harm's way, but Camardelle says the eroding beach was driving tourists away at the peak of the summer season.

Information from: WDSU-TV, http://www.wdsu.com

agency $82 million to fully fund TOPS.