South Lafourche student charged with terrorizing after threatening teacher and students

A 15-year-old male South Lafourche High School student has been charged with terrorizing after threatening to shoot a teacher and students last week.

The incident allegedly occurred on Wednesday, August 16, but was not reported to school administrators until Friday. Investigators learned that on Wednesday, the student threatened to shoot a teacher and other students. The teen was absent from school Friday, but investigators made contact with him at his home. He was charged with Terrorizing and placed into the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Facility.

Sheriff Craig Webre said it’s an unfortunate situation to have a student charged with such a serious crime, especially so early in the school year.

“We hope this reinforces our message to all students that any and all threats will be investigated and you will be charged,” said Sheriff Webre. “We want our students to think of school as a safe and nurturing environment, and we have zero tolerance for threats like this.”

Lafourche Parish Schools Superintendent Jo Ann Matthews, said, "Our discipline policy calls for an expulsion recommendation from the principal. Our district expulsion committee will hear the evidence and give the accused their due process."