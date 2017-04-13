SLLD names complex in honor of Richard “Dick” Guidry

The South Lafourche Levee District has given homage to the person who pioneered its creation by naming the Galliano complex in honor of former Louisiana Representative Richard “Dick” Guidry.

At its Monday, April 10 public meeting, SLLD dedicated its headquarters to the man they said continued to contribute time and effort to flood protection and the South Lafourche Levee District throughout his life.

SLLD President Ronald Callais read the resolution to members of Guidry’s family and a packed meeting room filled with many of Guidry’s friends, calling him the man most responsible for the success of the levee district.

As a state representative with 16 years of elected service to Lafourche and the state between 1952 and 1976, Guidry was instrumental in driving through the legislation which then-Governor John Mckeithen signed into law creating the South Louisiana Tidal Water Control Levee District.

The district was renamed the South Lafourche Levee District in 1978 and has since grown to become a system of over 40 miles of levees and 6 pumping stations, protecting some 440,000 acres.

Callais also noted that Guidry, after his tenure in the legislature, continued to provide political and social support for SLLD, even serving as a commissioner.

The resolution states: “Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED that in commemoration of his critical and continued support to flood protection and the South Lafourche Levee District and the people of South Lafourche, we, South Lafourche Levee District Board of Commissioners name, in Mr. Guidry’s honor, our center of operations, the South Lafourche Levee District Richard “Dick” Guidry Building Complex.”

In 2012 while attending a SLLD meeting, Guidry called it the “best board in the state,” thanking the members and employees for being “honest and productive in their efforts to build the levees.”

Guidry is still the youngest person ever to take office in the Louisiana legislature, having been elected at the age of 23.

Shortly before his death in 2014, Guidry was inducted into the Louisiana Political Museum and Hall of Fame in Winnfield.