Sixth annual Pushing Paddles event this Saturday





Get your pirogues, kayaks, and canoes ready ‘cause the Pushing Paddles for a Cure fundraiser is set for this Saturday, Oct. 14.

Participants will paddle a five-mile trek starting at the Larose floodgates on Hwy. 308 and ending at the Cut Off Youth Center where great food, drinks, live entertainment, games, raffles, auctions and fun will be waiting for participants who paddled and those who just want to pass a good time all for a great cause, the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Participants may sign up early at Sublime Impression’s Tattoo Studio, 16632 Hwy. 1 Cut Off, (near Tobacco Plus at the South Lafourche Bridge), phone 985-632-2044.

Cost to enter is $25.

Event day registration begins at 8 a.m. near the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Larose. Paddling begins at 9 a.m. and ends at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church with festivities held at the Cut Off Youth Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Participants must provide their own boats and no motorized boats will be accepted.

Proceeds from the event will go to two young boys with MD that need assistance and to MDA Summer Camp.

Now in its sixth year, Pushing Paddles for a Cure is a non-profit organization created in 2012 to raise awareness for Muscular Dystrophy in memory of Dillion Shicksnider, a young man who was diagnosed with the disease at the age of 4.

Throughout his life, Dillion faced many challenges but always kept a positive attitude and strong will. At the age of 16, he lost his battle with the disease but his persistence, motivation and good spirit lives on.

For more information, visit the PPFAC facebook page: www.facebook.com/pushingpaddles