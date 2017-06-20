Shrimp Season to close June 23 in a portion of inside waters

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced the 2017 spring inshore shrimp season will close at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 23 from the eastern shore of the Mississippi River westward to the western shore of the Freshwater Bayou canal.

Data collected in recent weeks by LDWF biologists indicate increased quantity, distribution and percentage of small, juvenile white shrimp within these waters.

The decision to close these waters was made to protect these developing shrimp and provide opportunity for growth to larger and more marketable sizes.