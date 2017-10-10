Several seats, amendments face voters in Saturday’s election





Voters will decide on several local seats, along with the Louisiana State Treasurer and Public Service Commission seats this Saturday, October 14.

The election will include races for District 4 Justice of the Peace, Lockport Police Chief and the Greater Lafourche Port Commission’s Division E seat, as well as several propositions and a tax renewal.

Stacy Hernandez, a notary public from Cut Off, and Martin Wade, a notary public from Galliano, are vying for the Lafourche Justice of the Peace seat in District 4 of the Tenth Ward.

Interim Lockport Police Chief David Harrelson Jr. and former Chief Ernest Boudreaux Sr. are running for that office, along with veteran law enforcement officer Chester Douglas.

Jimmy “T-Jim” Lafont and Curtis “Tompuss” Pierce are vying for the Greater Lafourche Port Commission’s Division E seat.

Six candidates are running for Louisiana state treasurer after Republican John Kennedy left the job after his election to the U.S. Senate.

The top three contenders, all Republicans, are: Angele Davis, a Baton Rouge business consultant who was a state budget administrator for Govs. Mike Foster and Bobby Jindal; Sen. Neil Riser, a funeral home owner from Caldwell Parish; and former Rep. John Schroder, a businessman and former law enforcement official from St. Tammany Parish.

Also running are lawyer Derrick Edwards, a New Orleans Democrat; Terry Hughes, a Lafayette Republican; and Joseph Little, a Libertarian from Ponchatoula.

Running for Louisiana Public Service Commission, District 2, which includes parts of Lafourche and Terrebonne, are Damon Baldone, R-Houma; Craig Greene, R-Baton Rouge; and Lenar Whitney, R-Houma.

Voters statewide will also have to decide on three constitutional amendments while voters north of the Intracoastal Canal will decide on one tax proposition for the North Lafourche Levee District.

The first amendment on the ballot would specify how tax assessors should deal with construction sites when it comes to calculating property taxes. The proposal would create a property tax break for all property delivered to a construction site for use in building industrial plants, companies and houses.

Tax assessors have traditionally not put new construction on the property tax rolls until the building or other structure was complete. But questions have been raised about whether the taxes could be charged on the large industrial projects that take years to build.

The next amendment would expand a property tax break added to the books last year that exempts the surviving spouses of military personnel, police officers or firefighters killed in the line of duty from having to pay local property taxes on their homes.

The proposal would add the surviving spouses of more first responders who die on the job, including emergency medical technicians, paramedics, volunteer firefighters and those military personnel and law enforcement officers on the job for less than a year.

The final amendment would direct how future fuel tax revenue can be spent.

The money from any new tax levied on gasoline, diesel or other motor fuels would have to flow into a protected fund, to be spent on direct costs associated with construction and maintenance of roads, bridges and other transportation projects.

The dollars would be prohibited from paying for state employee salaries or benefits in the transportation department.

An effort to raise the gas tax earlier this year failed to win support from lawmakers.

Voters above the Intracoastal will also decide on a 6-mill tax renewal for the North Lafourche Levee District, a reduction from the current rate of 7 mills. The reduced 6-mill tax rate would be for a period of 30 years and is estimated to generate 2.1 million each year for the maintaining and construction of levees, drainage projects and hurricane flood protection within the District.

In races with three or more candidates, if no one receives more than half the vote Saturday, the top two will compete in a Nov. 18 runoff.

To view ballots online, visit www.geauxvote.com.